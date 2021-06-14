



Aspe v CD Montesinos

CD Montesinos shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away at promoted Aspe UD ‘A’ in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 play-offs.

Champions Aspe took the lead in added time of the first half with Montesinos substitute Damian equalizing to earn a point in the final game of the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile CD Benijofar hosted Hondon Nieves CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 promotion play-offs, going into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against CD Cox.

Benijofar took a well earned point in a goalless draw that keeps the club in the league for the 2021-22 season.

CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo beat Callosa Deportivo CF ‘B’ 2-1.

Aspe Union Deportivo ‘A’ star striker Luis Fornes Martinez has been an important player in taking the club to promotion with a plethora of goals following the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 play-offs in a coronavirus affected 2020-21 campaign.