



Racing San Miguel took a point against CD Dolores in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation play-offs that sees the club remain in the division next season.

Played at Alameda de Dolores, both teams were cautious, with nervousness manifesting itself in phases in both sets of fans.

In the first half, Racing San Miguel dominated the game with Peke going close to opening the scoring with a shot from the edge of the area.

Dolores came more into the game approaching half time.

In the second half, Pablo Martinez Galvez was stretched to block a whiplash with effect from the edge of the San Miguel area.

As the game progressed, the respect of both teams was more noticeable in the face of the risk of relegation, with chances scarce. The game concluded with defensive deployment, with Peke a stronghold.

Caption: Racing San Miguel remain in the 1st Regional G10 for the 2021-22 season.