



By Andrew Atkinson

The Group Evil Trouser Monkeys had their gig scheduled for Torrevieja on June 8 cancelled after police notification to management at Bar Carlos.

“After a fab debut gig at Bar Carlos Torrevieja, we were booked to return on June 8, and every other Tuesday thereafter,” said group member Perren Armstrong.

“The gig was cancelled, due to a complaint that music was too loud and Policia informed management that no music could therefore take place,” said Perren.

Caption: Evil Trouser Monkeys: Police stop scheduled gig in Torrevieja.