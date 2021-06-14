



By Andrew Atkinson

Bathers on Levante beach in Benidorm were taken by surprise when observing the Maritime Rescue helicopter emergency services in practice.

Members of Salvamento Marítimo in the Valencian Community have been carrying out practise periodically, including at the Portosenso marina in Altea.

The practices carried out by the helicopter Helimer de Salvamento Maritimo was in collaboration of the Salvamento de Benidorm RA boat along with the support of a Civil Guard patrol boat.

The Helicopter rescue of the crew, or the evacuation of one of its members, is a risky manoeuvre with Maritime Rescue professionals using advanced technology during weekly exercise operations (Hi-Line), during day and night time.

In case of emergency don’t be impatient waiting for the arrival of Helicopters, contact your crew through VHF Channel 16 and listen to their information and instructions.

Captions: Maritime Rescue helicopter emergency services in practise in Benidorm. Photographs: Tracy Ann Essex.