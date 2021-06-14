Dettori’s flying start on Palace Pier at Royal Ascot?





By Andrew Atkinson

Vereran jockey Frankie Dettori is set to get off to a flying start up on Palace Pier (2.30) on day one of the Royal Ascot five day meeting on Tuesday June 15.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden top class miler four year old Palace Pier goes to post heavily odds-on 2-5 favourite, in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes over 1m.

Winner of two Group One races as a three year old Palace Pier won last year’s St James’s Palace Stakes, and was the winner of the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury this year, with Dettori, 50, set to add to his 73 winners at the Royal meeting.

The Acropolis (3.05) trained by Aiden O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the Coventry Stakes. Dettori rides Tolstoy (ew).

Charlie Hills trained Battaash (3.40) ridden by Jim Crowley is tipped to land the Group One King Stand Stakes. Dettori rides Extravagant Kid (ew).

Kevin Manning is booked to ride Jim Bolger trained Poetic Flare (4.20) selected to win the St James’s Palace Stakes. Dettori rides Thunder Moon (ew).

Rayapour (5.00) trained by Willie Mullins is tipped each-way in the Ascot Stakes ridden by Adam Kirby. Dettori rides Golden Rules (ew).

Forest Of Dean (5.35) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Wolferton Stakes, with Dettori up.

Saldier (6.10) trained by Willie Mullins is tipped to win the Copper Horse Stakes over 1m 6f under jockey Ryan Moore.

Main Captions: Kevin Manning rides Jim Bolger trained Poetic Flare (4.20) in St James’s Palace Stakes.

