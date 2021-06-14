



Dettori rides Extravagant Kid in King Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot with Moore switching to Keep Busy

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori will ride Extravagant Kid in the King Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 15, due to jockey Ryan Moore switching to Keep Busy.

US based Brendan Walsh-trained Extravagant Kid landed the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, when ridden by Moore.

“Ryan has an obligation to ride the other filly – so we had to switch to Frankie and that wouldn’t be a bad replacement – especially around there,” said Walsh.

“I’ve known Frankie for a long time, we were at Godolphin together and we’ve kept in touch since,” he said.

“He’s been watching the horse and saw his win out in Dubai. He’s happy enough to ride him – so hopefully we’ll get a bit of luck.

“The horse is doing super since he got over there. He’s in great form – hopefully he’ll have a good next few days – and he’ll get a good bit of luck in the race. We’ll hope for the best,” added Walsh.

Sunday’s final declaration stage, including last year’s winner Battaash and the Queen’s King’s Lynn, will go to post amongst the 16 runners.

John Velazquez will ride Maven trained by Wesley Ward. Jamie Spencer has been booked to ride Arecibo.

2020 York Nunthorpe winner, favourite Bataash returns to the fold after a winter setback.

Winter Power, Oxted and Liberty Beach are noted runners.

Michael Dods trained Que Amoro makes her return, since running in the Flying Five at the Curragh in September.

King Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 15. Runners and jockeys.

Arecibo Jamie Spencer

Battaash Jim Crowley

Extravagant Kid Frankie Dettori

Harry’s Bar Ronan Whelan

King’s Lynn Oisin Murphy

Maven John Velazquez

Ornate Adam Kirby

Oxted Cieren Fallon

Stone Of Destiny William Buick

Glamorous Anna William Cox

Keep Busy Ryan Moore

Liberty Beach Jason Hart

Que Amoro Paul Mulrennan

Acklam Express Tom Marquand

Ubettabelieveit Rowan Scott

Winter Power Silvestre de Sousa

Favourite Palace Pier lines up against Accidental Agent, Lord Glitters, Order Of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes on June 15.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare and unbeaten Mostahdaf go to post in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Caption:

Frankie Dettori rides Extravagant Kid in King Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

