



The coronavirus outbreak now confirmed after a function held in Torrevieja’s Noisse nightclub on 5 June is currently responsible for 20 infections, according to information provided by municipal sources, with the average age of those infected just 16 years, the minimum age for anyone wishing to gain access to the club.

PCR tests have now been carried out on those people who came forward following a public appeal by the Vega Baja Health Department with the department promising to carry out many more tests on those people attending the leisure premises located in the Casagrande industrial estate, where other similar premises also operate.

These are all nightclubs that operate long hours, often until two in the morning, although most of them, both in the industrial estate and in the leisure area of Marina Salinas, completely respect the rules of both capacity and prevention of contagion in their facilities.

They do, however, ignore the public crowds that gather outside their premises, and although there is a presence of the Civil Guard and Local Police, the officers often have other duties are not able to remain on a permanent basis.

In these large crowds, the measures are relaxed and there is no one to control their compliance.

The outbreak at the nightclub accounts for more than 40% of all positives that have been reported this week across the whole of the Torrevieja health department, with a total of 47 positives recorded in all ten municipalities in the area.

This one outbreak has raised the cumulative incidence of the 27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants from the previous week’s update to almost double, now: 42.41 from the week of June 7 to 13 .

With a level of incidence and cases as low as it has been, any increase in the number of positives has a massive impact on the statistics, although in reality it is not quite so important in general terms.

The area, with 160,000 people registered with the health authority, is one of the areas with the lowest incidence in Spain, still positioned in the low risk band of less than 50 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants .

Of the 47 positives, 28 have been reported in Torrevieja, 20 from the disco outbreak, 8 in Guardamar del Segura and 2 in Pilar de la Horadada. These last two municipalities are the only ones of the ten in the area that continue to publicly report the incidence on a weekly basis.

The municipalities of Torrevieja and Orihuela, in the case of their coastline, maintain a strategy of not offering local data on the incidence of the pandemic, while the mayors of Guardamar and Pilar de la Horadada till notify the information on social networks, in their personal accounts or the City weekly bulletin.

252 people have lost their lives to the virus in the area covered by the Torrevieja Health Authority since March 2020.

There have been 112 deaths in Torrevieja, 32 in Pilar de la Horadada, 38 in Guardamar and 20 in Rojales. 9,324 positive cases have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 4,181 are in the municipality of Torrevieja. 1,332 in Pilar de la Horadada, 802 in Guardamar, 877 in Rojales and 530 in San Miguel de Salinas. The statistics to not separate the data for Orihuela Costa.