Winners continue to flood in for Atkinson





Downpatrick 92-1 treble

York 83-1 treble

Sandown Park 38-1 double

Bath 4-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Robin De Roost (3-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 92-1 treble at Downpatrick on Saturday on the back of winning tips Butterflyvespiere (11-10), and Itsalonglongroad (10-1).

Bosh (5-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 83-1 treble at York, following winning selections Nicholas T (10-3) and Baashir (9-2).

General Zoff (6-1) and Saaheq (9-2) returned a 38-1 double at Sandown Park.

Lady Elysia (5-2) and Clarendon House (2-7) returned a 4-1 double at Bath.

