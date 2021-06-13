Winners continue to flood in for Atkinson

- Downpatrick 92-1 treble
- York 83-1 treble
- Sandown Park 38-1 double
- Bath 4-1 double
By Andrew Atkinson
Robin De Roost (3-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 92-1 treble at Downpatrick on Saturday on the back of winning tips Butterflyvespiere (11-10), and Itsalonglongroad (10-1).
Bosh (5-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 83-1 treble at York, following winning selections Nicholas T (10-3) and Baashir (9-2).
General Zoff (6-1) and Saaheq (9-2) returned a 38-1 double at Sandown Park.
Lady Elysia (5-2) and Clarendon House (2-7) returned a 4-1 double at Bath.
