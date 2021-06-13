



Worcester 79-1 accumulator

Leicester 22-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Super Saturday’s fromthehorsesmouth.info tips kept rolling in at evening meetings at Worcester and Leicester with a 79-1 accumulator and 22-1 treble, respectively – with a roll-up of 17 winners!

Ebony Gale (2-1), Blue Collar Glory (8-13), Castel Gandolfo (2-1) and Ultimate Getaway (9-2) returned a four horse 79-1 accumulator at Worcester, with a Yankee bet paying £257.88 and a Lucky 15 £271. Each-way tip Lawtop Legend (4-1) was placed.

At Leicester Glencora (13-8), Legendary Day (5-4) and Oh Is It (11-4) returned a 22-1 treble, with a Patent paying £54.96. Tip, Kilbrew Boy (9.00) was a non-runner.

Super Saturday’s fromthehorsesmouth.info 17 winning tips were: Lady Elysia (5-2), Butterflyvesperie (11-10), Saaheq (9-2), Nicholas T (10-3), Itsalonglongroad (10-1), Clarendon House (2-7), Baashir (9-2), Bosh (5-2), General Zoff (6-1), Robin De Roost (3-1), Glencora (13-8), Ebony Gale (2-1), Blue Collar Glory (8-13), Legendary Day (5-4), Castel Gandolfo (2-1), Oh Is It (11-4), Ultimate Getaway (9-2).

Main Caption: Paddy Brennan rode Ultimate Getaway to victory at Worcester completing fromthehorsesmouth.info 17 Super Saturday tips.

