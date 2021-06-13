



Bigastro 2 – 3 Torrevieja

Torrevieja had to work hard as a late effort from Brandon secured a narrow 3-2 victory against near neighbours Bigastro.

With all five goals coming in the second period there was plenty for the neutrals to cheer as, within ten minutes of the restart, the visitors had rushed into a two-goal lead.

The hosts were caught out by quick breaks on both occasions with Zumeta and Moun setting up Torrevieja with a seemingly comfortable victory. However, Bigastro thought otherwise and just ten minutes later the teams were back on level terms.

Both teams worked had to fashion a winner but with just seven minutes left on the clock, from a quickly taken throw in Pablo found the head of Moun, who directed the ball to the far post for Brandon to hit the winner.

The result was even more satisfying for Torrevieja as it emphasised the bond being developed by this young team, many of whom have been with the club since their grassroots days.

Torrevieja scorers: Zumeta (48), Moun (60, Brandon (83)