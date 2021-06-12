



Last Sunday, the Girl’s Team of the Torrevieja Tennis Club, beat the Valencia Tennis Club at home by 2-0, in the final of the Valencian Community Championship. The team comprised of Charo Esquiva, Marta Pico and Ariadna García – Pattern.

Thanks to this outstanding result, the salinero team will compete next August in the Spanish Championship to be held in Barcelona.

It should be noted that with the achievement of this success, the team number one, Charo Esquiva has won 4 consecutive community championships. Two weeks ago she also won the Infantil individual in Castellón, and last year she won these same tournaments both individually and the team events in the category Alevín.