SUPER HEINZ 86,184 fromthehorsesmouth.info ACCUMULATOR

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Hills trained Baashir (9-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 86,184 seven horse accumulator at York on Saturday under Jim Crowley when winning the JCB Class 2 Handicap over 7f.

Charlie Hills trained Baashir completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 86,184 accumulator at York.
Charlie Hills trained Baashir completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 86,184 accumulator at York.

Eve Johnson Houghton trained Lady Elysia (5-2) ridden by George Dobie won the At The Races Handicap over 1m 3f at Bath.

Butterflyvespiere (11-10) trained by Peter Fahey and ridden by James O’Sullivan won the Irish Stakes Farms Maiden Hurdle over 2m 2f at Downpatrick.

Saaheq (9-2) from 11-2 trained by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Marco Ghiani won the Coral Best Odds Handicap over 5f at Sandown.

Nicholas T (10-3) trained by Jim Goldie and ridden by Miss A. Waugh won the Queen Mother’s Cup C3 Handicap over 1m 3f at York.

It’salonglongroad (10-1) from 14-1 trained by J.C. McConnell and ridden by C.D. Timmons won the Toals Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle over 2m 1f at Downpatrick.

Clarendon House (2-7) trained by Robert Cowell and ridden by Luke Morris won the British EBF Novices Stakes over 5f at Bath.

The fromthehorsesmouth.info seven horse accumulator paid £13,626; a 6 fold bet paid £30,318 – with a Super Heinz returning £86,184.

Main Image courtesy Bath Racecourse:

Lady Elysia (5-2) ridden by George Dobie won the At The Races Handicap over 1m 3f at Bath.

The post SUPER HEINZ 86,184 fromthehorsesmouth.info ACCUMULATOR appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here