SUPER HEINZ 86,184 fromthehorsesmouth.info ACCUMULATOR

Charlie Hills trained Baashir (9-2) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 86,184 seven horse accumulator at York on Saturday under Jim Crowley when winning the JCB Class 2 Handicap over 7f.

Eve Johnson Houghton trained Lady Elysia (5-2) ridden by George Dobie won the At The Races Handicap over 1m 3f at Bath.

Butterflyvespiere (11-10) trained by Peter Fahey and ridden by James O’Sullivan won the Irish Stakes Farms Maiden Hurdle over 2m 2f at Downpatrick.

Saaheq (9-2) from 11-2 trained by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Marco Ghiani won the Coral Best Odds Handicap over 5f at Sandown.

Nicholas T (10-3) trained by Jim Goldie and ridden by Miss A. Waugh won the Queen Mother’s Cup C3 Handicap over 1m 3f at York.

It’salonglongroad (10-1) from 14-1 trained by J.C. McConnell and ridden by C.D. Timmons won the Toals Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle over 2m 1f at Downpatrick.

Clarendon House (2-7) trained by Robert Cowell and ridden by Luke Morris won the British EBF Novices Stakes over 5f at Bath.

The fromthehorsesmouth.info seven horse accumulator paid £13,626; a 6 fold bet paid £30,318 – with a Super Heinz returning £86,184.

