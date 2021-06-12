



The mayor returns the powers to the Orihuela Councilor for Health, who resigned last February after objections were made following his vaccination against Covid-19

The Alicante Prosecutor’s Office has archived the pre-procedural proceedings against the councillor, José Galiano, understanding that his vaccination against Covid-19 on January 6 was in line with the protocol.

The finding confirms that the Councilor did not receive the inoculation through his intercession, but that it was administered rather than go to waste on one belonging to a priority group could be found.