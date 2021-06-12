



Jacqueline Carpenter recently ran a competition for her latest novel ‘JOAN’ whereby she asked entrants to send her photographs taken with JOAN indoors.

Jacqueline told the Leader that she was overwhelmed with all the brilliantly imaginative entries that she received.

Alan Morris of Sharky’s Photography chose the winner, Claire King, for her picture of her Nanny, Joan Norman.

Jacqueline presented Claire with her prize at a celebratory lunch held last week at the fabulous No 6 by Genoa restaurant, Mar Menor Golf Resort.

JOAN is the sequel to LOUISA, both of which are available on Amazon and Kindle worldwide.