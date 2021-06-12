COSTA BLANCA BLUES – CELEBRATION CHARITY FUN DAY





The one and only Officially Registered Manchester City FC Overseas Supporters Club on the Costa Blanca

English Premier League Champions with many Team and Individual honours for the 2020/21 Season.

In celebration of a successful season we are holding a charity fun day on Saturday 3rd July 2021 at The Aurora Bar in Dona Pepa, Quesada.

There will be a Quiz, Guess the weight of the cake, Guess the name of the Teddy, Golf Putting Game amongst many others and Bran Tub for the Children

ALL PROFITS GOING TO THE JODIE LEE BAXTER LIFT FUND