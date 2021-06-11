De Bromhead Asks Cory to shine at Downpatrick





By Andrew Atkinson

Daryl Jacob rides Homme D’Un (1.45) trained by Mrs D. Foster at Hexham on Saturday in the Sky Sports Racing Class 3 Novices Hurdle over 2m, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Gavin Sheehan is up on Jamie Snowden trained Chapmanshype (2.00) in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices Chase over 2m 4f.

Tom Scudamore rides Story Of Friends (3.30) trained by David Pipe tipped to win the C3 Follow Hexham Racecourse On Twitter Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f.

At Leicester’s evening meeting Legendary Day (7.45) trained by Hugh Morrison and ridden by William Buick is noted in the C4 Patricia Underwood Memorial Handicap over 1m.

At Worcester’s evening meeting Sam Twiston-Davies rides Forecast (6.00) trained by Dr RP Newland in the Class 4, 2 miles Novices Chase and the duo link-up on Lawtop Legend (6.30) tipped each-way.

J P O’Sullivan rides Butterflyvespiere (1.30) trained by Peter Fahey tipped to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle over 2m 2f at Downpatrick.

O’Sullivan is also noted, booked to ride Robin De Roost (5.00) in the Virtual Live Racing Handicap Chase over 2m 3f.

Henry De Bromhead saddles Ask Cory (4.25) tipped to land the Laffy Handicap Chase over 2m 7f.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 First Revolution. 1.45 Homme D’Un. 2.20 Chapmanshype. 2.55 Ask Paddington. 3.30 Story Of Friends. 4.05 Game Face. 4.40 The Dawn Man. 5.10 Highland Gold (ew).

LEICESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.40 Madame Ambassador. 6.15 Visibility. 6.45 Glencora. 7.15 Deep Impression. 7.45 Legendary Day. 8.15 Oh Is It. 8.45 Cool Spirit.

WORCESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Forecast. 6.30 Lawtop Legend (ew). 7.00 Ebony Gale. 7.30 Blue Collar Glory. 8.00 Castel Gandolfo. 8.30 Ultimate Getaway. 9.00 Kilbrew Boy (ew).

DOWNPATRICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Butterflyvesperie. 2.05 Itsalonglongroad (ew). 2.40 Pino Boy (ew). 3.15 Ringhill Lady. 3.50 Oryx Hustler (ew). 4.25 Ask Cory. 5.00 Robin De Roost. 5.30 Reverse Polarity.

The post De Bromhead Asks Cory to shine at Downpatrick appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.