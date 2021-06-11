Crowley out to ‘Baash’ the bookies at York





By Andrew Atkinson

Jim Crowley is booked to ride at York on Saturday with noted rides Baashir (2.35) and Makawee (3.05) at the Knavesmire, north Yorkshire meeting.

Charlie Hills saddles Baashir in the JCB Class 2 Handicap over 7 furlongs with David O’Meara trained Makawee lining up in the Sky Bet Class 1 Listed Cup Stakes over 1m 5f.

Makawee, a winner at Goodwood in 2020, was noted when finishing third in the William Hill Group 3 Bronte in May.

Nicholas T (2.00) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Queen Mother’s Cup C3 Handicap over 1m 3f.

YORK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Nicholas T (ew). 2.35 Baashir (ew). 3.05 Makawee. 3.40 Skyrunner (ew). 4.15 Bosh. 4.50 Global Spirit (ew). 5.25 Roundhay Park (ew).

SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Zaffarelli. 1.35 Saaheq (ew). 2.15 First Edition. 2.50 Kings Knight. 3.25 King Of Clubs. 4.00 Poet Of Life. 4.35 General Zoff (ew).

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Haveagomecca. 2.10 Penwortham (ew). 2.45 Red Derek. 3.20 Military Two Step. 3.55 Robjon. 4.30 Arctic Vega.

BATH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Lady Elysia (ew). 1.55 Symphony Perfect. 2.30 Clarendon House. 3.10 Prize Fighting (ew). 3.45 Handy Talk (ew). 4.20 Precision Storm. 4.55 Accrington Stanley.

