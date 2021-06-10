



This week HELP Vega Baja introduced their new Welfare Team. Following a request for volunteers, a team of 6 new volunteers were appointed. President of the charity, Michele Masson said “the new Welfare Team provides a far greater opportunity to support people who are struggling with welfare related needs.

Not only do we now have people who have experience with benefit applications such as attendance allowance, we have a team that has vast experience in other areas. For example, we have a qualified OT with experience working alongside patients with dementia and alzheimers. Sonia can be called upon to offer general advice and make recommendations for example on mobility aids, adaptations in the home etc.

Similarly, the team will be able to call upon others in the team plus of course the practical support that HELP Vega Baja is renowned for. With experienced listeners on-board we are also able to offer emotional support. Several members of the team have experience volunteering with UK Samaritans, and counselling.

We are also very aware of the support needed for carers and we have several projects in mind which we believe will support this group of people, many of whom struggle daily. We would like to remind people that all our services are offered completely FREE.

Following the success setting up the Welfare Team the charity is now looking to recruit a fundraising team. Working together it is hoped that fundraising can start once again. “We very much appreciate the support we receive in our charity shop and at the various market stalls we attend but we need to raise funds with events, raffles and other fundraising opportunities.

If anyone is interested in becoming part of this new team, please do get in touch,” said Michele.

Based at their San Miguel Centre, the Welfare Team co-ordinated by a member of the Elective Committee, are ready to meet people and can be contacted by calling 966 723 733, WhatsApp on 634 313 325, email office@helpvegabaja.com or simply by sending a message via the charity Facebook page.

For more information about Help Vega Baja and volunteering with the charity, visit their website at www.helpvegabaja.com or get in touch using the contact details above.