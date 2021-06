By Andrew Atkinson

San Javier born football star Marta Penalver scored twice for Falconara in the first leg champions play-off knockout of the Italian La Liga against Colpo grosso Montesilvano – only to lose 3-2.

Speaking exclusively to the Leader, Marta said: “Now we have another game – where we will give everything and more. Let’s Go!.”

Caption: Marta Penalver: scored twice for Falconara.