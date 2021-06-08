Orihuela collects thirteen Blue Flags.





Thirteen blue flags were presented to the Orihuela Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Sánchez, on Monday morning, by the President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig.

The ceremony took place at Valencia Oceanographic, where the award-winning municipalities were all present, including Orihuela, which achieved the most Blue Flags in the Valencian community, 11 Blue Flags for its beaches plus a Blue Flag for the Campoamor Marina and a Blue Flag for the Paseo Cabo Roig, which it achieved for the first time this year.

The Blue Flag is an international symbol awarded annually by the European Environmental Education Foundation. These awards recognise the high quality of the water on the beaches and the excellence of the services provided to its users.

Antonio Sánchez thanked “the work of the entire team of people who have made it possible for Orihuela’ s success, particularly after two very complicated years due to storms and the pandemic, as it continues to be an international benchmark for good management, quality and excellence, both in environmental conditions and in the services provided on it’s beaches, marinas and trails”.