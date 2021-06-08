



Comfrey has short stems of red buds, which open to clusters of nodding purple flowers just above the leaves, which are nectar-pollen rich.

Comfrey’s green, slightly coarse and bristly foliage, produces huge amounts of leaves during the growing season.

A low-maintenance, very fast growing weed-smothering ground cover plant it is tolerant of poor soil and neglect. Self-seeding it can become invasive, if not controlled.

Easy to grow in most soil types, providing it’s moist, well-drained, it will tolerate dappled, full or partial sun. To propagate divide plants in spring time.

Comfrey is excellent for attracting bees, beneficial insects, butterflies​/​moths and other pollinators. It can be toxic to dogs and cats.

Foliage is useful for putting onto the compost heap, or used as a mulch when cleared at the end of the season.

It can also be made into a liquid fertiliser, as comfrey is one of the few plants to contain vitamin B12, making it a rich source of food for plants.