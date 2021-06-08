



Aspe Union Deportivo A, who host CD Montesinos in the final promotion play-off game of the coronavirus affected 2020-21 season, are champions of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10.

CD Montesinos defeated CF Rafal 2-0 at the Municipal Stadium Los Montesinos, with Hondon Nieves CF and CD Cox sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.

Monte talisman Macan told the Leader: “If we continue with the performances we have given in the play-offs it is possible that we can push on next season.

“I would not rule out the chance of gaining promotion to the Preferente.”

Racing San Miguel defeated UD Aspense ‘A’ at the Montesico Blanco in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 relegation play-offs with a goal by Dani O’Rourke returning three valuable points.

O’Rourke’s goal in the first half leaves Racing needing a point to remain in the 1st Regional for the 2021-22 season, with two games to play.

Racing San Miguel dominated throughout, but failed to capitalise on their superiority. O’Rourke netted following a corner by Peke.

UD Aspense ‘A’ are relegated to the 2nd Regional following the defeat: “The Aspense Deportivo Union certifies the fall in the category.

“The players emptied themselves on the pitch to get the win, that couldn’t be.

“The most important thing is to be united in a difficult situation,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Unified schedule for the last day of Regional Preferential football

The last day of the Preferred Regional Soccer League Championship will be played on a unified schedule.

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation has communicated to the soccer clubs involved that games will be played on June 13 at 6pm.

This is provided for in article 5, section f, of the Disciplinary Code of the FFCV.

“This measure will affect the matches in which a relegation place and promotion to third place are at stake, including those that will determine the final place in the final classification,” said a spokesperson from FFCV.