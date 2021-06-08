



All foreign passengers, less those arriving from Brazil, South Africa or India, can enter Spain by proving that they are vaccinated or with a negative PCR.

Health is now also issuing the covid digital certificate that speeds up travel

Six thousand tourists arrives by plane on the Costa Blanca on Monday, the first day of the total opening of Spain’s borders, to travellers from all over the world.

Alicante-Elche airport had 123 flights scheduled, to which the authorities allowed entry without special restrictions to those passengers who could show the green covid certificate, that is, without them having to wait in long queues. They were processed through a special corridor that was set up in which scanning machines directly detect the QR code where the information appears.

Travelers must be vaccinated (double guideline or with the Janssen), have recovered from COVID within 180 days, carry a negative PCR, or an antigen test issued 48 hours before traveling.

The border is also open to travellers from third countries who can show that they have been vaccinated against covid and countries associated with Schengen, except India – they are not prohibited from entering but are obliged to keep a ten-day quarantine – Brazil and South Africa.

On Monday around 12,000 passengers passed through the provincial airport terminal on the 123 flights scheduled by Aena. Of these 24 were with the United Kingdom, whose airlines continue to operate with the province despite the fact that Spain is still in “amber”, and which requires that passengers from Spain must keep a 10-day quarantine when they return to UK, and prove that they are free of covid with two PCR tests.

The airport had connections on Monday with London, Eindhoven, Liverpool, Brussels, Moscow, Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Milan, Dublin, Tolousse, Zurich, Rotterdam, Oslo, Teeside, Manchester, East Midlands, Bournemouth and Bristol, apart from the usual destinations national, where it is not necessary to prove anything.

Also since Monday, the Ministry of Health is issuing – via telematics or in person – the digital green certificate in its three models. The certificate is an EU initiative to safely facilitate the free movement of citizens in the EU during the pandemic. It is intended to function as a “fast track” or fast circuit in order to speed up entry and exit procedures between the countries of the Union.

Countries can now start issuing and using it and it will be available in all EU Member States from July 1, 2021.

The certificates are issued free of charge in electronic or paper version, at the request of the individual with their SIP card. It can be requested in the coronavirus portal, in the GVA + Health App or the patient portal. All of them meet the security criteria required by the Spanish Data Protection Agency. In addition, the possibility of obtaining a face-to-face certificate is also available by requesting an appointment at the health centre.