



Quote: ‘The Monument to the Man of the Sea sculpted by the Catalan Josep Ricart i Maimir is one of the great symbols of of Torrevieja’

By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja’s famous Man of the Sea and pedestal monument have undergone repairs after cracks appeared over the last 46 years.

Councillor for quality of urban services of Torrevieja City Council Sandra Sánchez gave the go ahead for repairs to be made almost five decades after the monument, constructed of reinforced concrete coated with mortar, has weathered.

“A protective layer will be applied to the entire monument, providing greater resistance and durability to the historic Torrevieja monument,” said Councillor Sandra Sánchez.

“The Monument to the Man of the Sea was inaugurated in May 1975 and sculpted by the Catalan Josep Ricart i Maimir. “It is one of the great symbols of the city of Torrevieja, which represents the tribute to the man of the sea,” said added.

Following the remodeling of the Juan Aparicio promenade, the monument was moved from its original location, to be integrated into the new urban landscape.

Caption: The Monument to the Man of the Sea: One of the great symbols of Torrevieja.