



Orihuela Local Police have broken up a cock fighting farm that was found hidden in a cave in the Sierra Oriolana hills, where the roosters were being bred for fights. The have now been moved to a municipal animal sanctuary.

The Spain Government promises to put pressure on UK to territorialise covid data until such time as the country is moved into the Green traffic light system and Torrevieja council has begun its annual campaign to protect nesting loggerhead turtles on local beaches.

Photo by OHT Vega Baja3