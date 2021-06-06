Finca la Castellana Animal Welfare





The pandemic hasn’t changed the number of animals we rescue on a weekly basis, it’s increased the numbers.

The greater numbers of pets coming to us from people who have lost work and had to return to their home countries, rather than the animals off the streets. But it makes no difference to us where they come from, the fact is they need our help, and we need the public’s help to be able to keep going.

We are having an open day on, Sundy 13th June 12-3pm. Live entertainment from Alfie G Music, BBQ, drinks, cakes, tombola, and other various stalls.

€2 entry and you can come and meet all our animals, a great afternoon out for all the family. Our third charity shop is opening in Los Dolces on Monday 14th June, pop down for a complementary glass of cava whilst browsing the goodies that have been donated.

Don’t miss out on our 50/50 club, 200 tickets, €10 per ticket, half of your money goes straight to the charity, the other half for the prizes. This club runs quarterly, and the next draw will be on the 31st of July, all prizes are made directly into your bank account, so you can take part wherever in the world you live.

We have just launched a Charity Animal Art Competition which runs from now until the 4th of October, judging will take place on 10th October. There are some fantastic prizes, three categories, children under 10, €5 per entry, children 10-16, €5 per entry and adults €10 per entry.

Your piece of art can be a painting, drawing, poem, sculpture of an animal you have or know.

For an entry form please email fincalacastellana@gmail.com or WhatsApp 603251004. For any other information about our events, adopting a dog or cat, charity shops, or ways of helping us to raise funds, check out our webpage www.fincalacastellan.org or our Facebook pages ‘Finca la Castellana’ and ‘Finca la Castellana Cattery’.

Main Image:

Izzy, a mummy dog that came to us from Malaga where she was found tied up in the campo with her six babies. But not only is she nursing them but six others that the police from Murcia brought to us, found in a bag. She is doing a fantastic job looking after them all.