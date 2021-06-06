Appleby saddles Adayar and fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip Hurricane Lane in Derby





By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby saddled 16-1 shot Adayar and fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip Hurricane Lane 6-1 to a first and third in the Group One Cazoo Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

“All I could think was my mother would be watching,” said winning jockey Adam Kirby.

“There’s ups and downs in racing – but when it comes to Charlie Appleby he’s a top man – I can’t thank him enough,” said Kirby.

“I had took the ride on John Leeper, but things got changed round, but things worked out.

“I can’t thank Charlie Appleby enough for his loyalty. It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m really lost for words,” said Kirby.

“When I asked him to go he was a gutsy horse and moved. He’s a great horse who was there for me the whole way.

“There’s a couple of people looking down on me. I lost my father and mother. To win a Derby is special,” said Kirby.

It was a twist of fortune for Kirby who was booked ride John Leeper a mount that went to Frankie Dettori.

“I’m delighted for Adam, to win a Derby is every jockey’s dream,” said Appleby.

“We said to Adam ‘try to get him in a rhythm’ – and he got everything right. It’s a huge result for Godolphin,” said Appleby, after winning his second Derby.

“I’m very fortunate to be in the position I’m in, in getting success around the world,” said Appleby.

“We are very pleased with Hurricane Lane. I couldn’t give a negative coming into the race,” said Appleby.

Adayar beat Mojo Star (50-1) by 4 1/2 lengths with Hurricane Lane a further 3 1/4 lengths behind, third.

Adayar was slashed from 16-1 to 7-2 for the Leger and 8-1 from 66-1 for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Oh This Is Us trained by Richard Hannon jnr landed the Cazoo Group 3 Diomed Stakes at 16-1 under Tom Marquand when gaining a nose verdict over 2-1 jf Century Dream.

“He’s an extremely good horse. We wasn’t sure about the ground,” said Hannon.

“He’s 8 and has won some fantastic races – he’s a star – and it was a brilliant ride by Tom Marquand,” added Hannon.

Admiral D (11-4), El Borracho (11-4), Koi Dodville (13-8), Dhushan (11-10), Air To Air (6-4), Papa Tango Charly (4-5) and Neetside (4-1) ridden by Tom Midgley (8-1) ante-post, were winning selections by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Mudawy (9-1), Oscar Ceremony (13-2) and Dove Divine (7-2) from 10-1 ante-post were each-way tips placed.

fromthehorsesmouth.info 7 winning tips Super Heinz (120 bets) pays £14,885; 5 Fold (21 bets) pays £4,761; 6 Fold (7 bets) pays £4,440.

Selections Iconic Belle (Musselburgh 5.30) and Oz Legend (Doncaster 3.40) were non-runners.

