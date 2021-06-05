



The final match of the Carp-R-Us Spring Series was fished on the Eden stretch of the Rio Segura. This often maligned stretch can produce decent weights when conditions are right and, on most occasions, nearly everyone catches some fish.

Lately though it has been strange, very few fish are seen ´topping´ and the mullet that used to be commonplace seem to have vanished (along with the blue crabs, thankfully). Unfortunately, there are still plenty of terrapins around.

For the second match running, Willy Moons ran out winner with 7.10kg caught from peg 14 using feeder and pellet tactics. He finished well ahead of Doug Hornblow on peg 2 who managed 3.45kg using the method feeder and corn. Third, continuing his good form, was Terry Stroud with 2.92kg from peg 11 again using feeder and pellet tactics and a single carp of 2.60kg was sufficient to give Jeremy Fardoe fourth from peg 12.

All this meant that the series was won by Dave Hutchinson with incredible 229 points out of a possible 240 with Willy Moons finishing runner up with 213 points, Steve Fell third with 211 and Roy Dainty fourth with 206. Congratulations to Dave and well done all those who took part.