



The Covid situation has improved to such an extend, that the Town Hall in Oliva has decided to celebrate their traditional Fira i Festes d’Oliva from 18 till 20 June, although it will be in four different areas to avoid the forming of crowds. Of course all measuers will be taken to assure safe environments.

One of these areas will be the Avenida de Lluís Vives, where a real Arts and Crafts fair will be set up. Concerts, shows, activities for children and a book and literature fair will be organised in other areas (Paseo de Jaume I, Parque de la Estación and Centro Polivalente).

The town councilor for Fiestas, Yolanda Navarro, has asked Amata to organise the craft fair, because this craft association guarantees that only original craft work, hand made by the participants themselves, will be sold. Some 30 artisans are expected who will build up their stalls in the part of the Avenida de Lluís Vives in front of the Mercado Municipal (covered market).

Each stall will be different and in many cases the artisan can be watched at work, so you can see with how much skill, love and care they create their pieces. They will be carving wood, making little glass figures with a blowtorch, flint knapping or making hair combs, spoons and letter openers from antlers or bones.

A baker brings his wood oven to bake bread and hot sausage rolls, silver smiths making jewelry, potters decorating and modelling their work and a shoe maker showing you how his shoes and sandals are made. You can order a T-shirt hand painted on the spot with the drawing of your choice and buy hand made espadrilles. There will be wooden and soft toys for the kids, natural soaps, decorative ítems made of pumpkins or luffa sponge and lots more.

While the parents walk along the stalls, the children can make their own piece of work in one of the workshops, have a go at the merry-go-round or play table games. The fair opens on Friday the 18th of June at 5 pm; on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th opening times will be from 11 am till 2 pm and then again from 5 till 10 pm, although on Sunday they will close somewhat earlier.

For more information about the craft fair (even in English or other languages) you can ring Amata on (0034) 639 979 678. And if you cannot come to this fair, you can contact the artisans of Amata in their virtual craft village www.puebloartesano.es, at any time and wherever you live.