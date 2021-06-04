Torrevieja launches new branding





The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by the councillor for innovation and modernisation, Ricardo Recuero, and the head of Grupo Antón Comunicación, Susana Antón, presented the new corporate image of the Torrevieja Council.

The mayor has assured that it is an important step for the entire local administration, which modernises its image in each and every one of its municipal areas. Eduardo Dolón highlighted that we are facing a new corporate visual identity that will be implemented as of today and has congratulated the work done by the winning company, which managed to win this contract to which 15 more merchants were presented, as well as the team of the Department of Innovation and the communication department of the Torrevieja City Council, which for several months have been working on this project.

After viewing a video, the mayor highlighted that with this new image they have tried to “enter the heart of Torrevieja”, with all the symbolism that this entails for our city: modern, contemporary and entrepreneurial.

Susana Antón explained that the new corporate identity is an iconic textual set that is made up of a graphic element and a textual element. The graphic element encompasses the origin of the municipality with the representation of the watchtower (Torre-Vieja) that at its base forms a wave referring to the Mediterranean Sea that bathes the bay of Torrevieja, the lagoons of La Mata, and in its part ascending the salt mountains, iconic symbol of the city of Torrevieja.

The tower is composed in its upper part by three battlements, and in its upper central part a “square” that represents a window open to the world. This openness refers to the multiculturalism and welcoming that characterizes Torrevieja. The textual element is none other than the name “Torrevieja Town Hall”.

The main colours of this new identity are blue (referring to the sea, a symbol of Levantine cities) and white, referring to salt. As a complementary colour, and as an addition when communicating, there is the colour pink, a clear reference to the peculiarity of the Torrevieja and La Mata lagoons, the salty lagoons.