



Santa Pola CF will be holding a club day on Sunday (June 6) in their Preferente Regional game against Elda Union CF at the Paco Hernández Sports Centre.

“This game will not only played by the first team squad, but played by everyone from the juniors to the senior female, declared ‘Club Day’,” said a spokesperson from the club.

“All club players and their respective companions are invited to the match with their red and white shirts – to push our players towards the three points that will allow us to achieve permanence in the league for one more season,” added the spokesperson.

Caption: Santa Pola CF Club Day. Photo: Mark Welton.