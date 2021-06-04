



The councillor for International Residents of Orihuela, Mariola Rocamora, has advised of the new, and free, online Spanish courses for residents. The deadline for registrations is June 30th 2021 or till all available places are filled.

Enclosed, you can find the general information and registration form online:

http://www.ciudadanosextranjeros.es/cursosonline.php

FEATURES OF THE ONLINE COURSE:

Lasts approximately 9 months

400 licenses available

Level test and Progression test.

You will receive an email informing you that you have been accepted on the course, including access codes.

You can log on to the system in one of the 14 available interface languages

Advantages:

You will be able to log on to the system wherever you are, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

PC access is recommended. Mobile phones and tablets can be used, although not all features will be available.

The course is adapted to the level of each student. You can also work off-line by downloading the units beforehand.

There is a tutorial (video-virtual) which explains how the system works (in Spanish, English, French, German and Portuguese).

You will be able to customise the course according to your interests and progress.

Technical assistance in Spanish and English by email.

PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS :

– You must be a foreign citizen registered in one of the municipalities of the province of Alicante. You must submit a copy of the certificate or registration form issued by your local council (those dated from March 2019 onwards will be accepted) when you register.

– You must have access to a computer with the technical requirements as described.

– You must have headphones or speakers and a microphone.

– You will not be admitted if you fail to fill in all the sections of the registration form or if you lack the required documentation (census registration).

Due to the limited number of places, you have to do the following to keep your place on the course:

– Take the level test during the first week after receiving the access codes. If you fail to do so, your place will be CANCELLED without prior notice.

We recommend checking your junk/spam folder, in case our emails or those of the company that teaches the course do not reach you correctly. To prevent the computer from considering it as spam you must add the following email addresses: noreply@rosettastone.com; cau.avanzo@avanzo.com; tutor.diputacionalicante@avanzo.com to your address book

– During the first month of the course, students have to complete a minimum of 10 hours of online training. Any students who fail to complete this minimum will be DISQUALIFIED without prior notice.

– You must do at least 50 hours of coursework over the duration of the course to receive your course certificate.

REGISTRATION :

– Registration is free of charge and is done on a first-come first-served basis on receipt of the registration form.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: until 30 June 2021 or until all available places are filled.