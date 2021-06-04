Economy Cash opens it’s doors in Torrevieja on 10 June 2021





Economy Cash was born at the end of 2016 with the aim of offering a new service to customers: quality products, for all audiences and with the best prices on the market. The ‘Pinatar Park’ Shopping Park in San Pedro del Pinatar was the place chosen to inaugurate the first Economy Cash on December 1, 2016.

During the following years, new stores have opened in different parts of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. A growth backed by the trust demonstrated day by day by happy clients.

On 10 June 2021, the retail chain is set to open a brand new store in Torrevieja on Calle Miguel de Unamuno.

Quality products, for all audiences and with the best prices on the market. These are the most relevant slogans of Economy Cash.

A space where you can make a complete purchase in the most economical way possible and with a great quality service. A personalized attention and without waiting that allows the customer to make the purchase quickly and easily. The general public can purchase their products in a spacious and pleasant place where both top brand and private label products coexist.

The wide assortment of this shopping space is complemented by the wide sections of drugstore, cleaning, perfumery, beverages, preserves, frozen foods, dry food, dairy products, kitchenware, bazaar, small appliances, stationery and toys.

Economy Cash now has stores all over the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. The locations of the Economy Cash stores include Albal, Alberic, Alcoy, Alcuda de Crespins, Alzira, Benaguasil, Benidorm, Carcaixent, Carlet, Catadau, Gandia, Xativa, Alfafar, Murcia, Creviellent, Gullera, La Nucia, Mislata, Novelda, Ontinyent, Picassent, San Pedro del Pinatar, Torrevieja, Valencia, Castellon, and more.

For more information about Economy Cash, the products they have, and the latest special offers, visit the Economy Cash website at www.economycash.es.