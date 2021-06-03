



The beaches, the village, the cultural and sports offer, along with the charm of the locality, stars of the promotional initiative.

While Mojácar is already being talked about as one of the most sought after destinations this summer, Mojácar council has launched the “Volver a sentir” (“Feel again”), campaign to reinforce the continuous promotion and mainly to attract national tourism. It’s an initiative which aims to recover the sensations which visitors to the locality experience.

The sea, the mountains and the uniqueness of its streets are some of the reasons behind a unique experience in an incomparable brand.

In short, the campaign shows the municipality’s potential and aims to boost visits during the holiday season.

The locality is therefore positioning itself as one of Spain’s best tourist destinations and it is approaching the summer promoting the most outstanding places.

Mojácar, which for yet another year has six Blue Flags for its beaches, has been a member of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association since 2013 and was the first Andalucia municipality to obtain the Family Tourism quality stamp in 2017.

Tourism councillor Emmanuel Agüero commented, “We have made a great effort with a decisive backing for promoting our municipality as a leading tourism destination and for revitalising a fundamental sector for the local economy.

“We want to highlight the importance of the infinite possibilities which Mojácar offers tourists, with a versatile and unique offer, and which has something for everyone”, he added.

The councillor pointed out that another objective is “to boost the creation of employment in catering and hospitality, as well as in tourist accommodation, as it is one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

“Tourism is crucial for generating wealth in our municipality, and we are going to continue working along these lines over the next few months”, he concluded.

Multimedia campaign

The multimedia campaign therefore shows the destination’s most exceptional corners. The regular visitor will be able to recognise several of the municipality’s enclaves, to which they will want to return to “feel again” and to discover some new ones.

Those who don’t know Mojácar yet will undoubtedly feel attracted not only by the charm of its beaches, streets and viewpoints, but also by its establishments and the opportunities for leisure and for fun.

Both the coast and the beauty of Mojácar village are the settings chosen for this tourism campaign.

These locations represent a brushstroke of what residents and tourists can find in Mojácar, recognising it is one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. History, culture, sun, beach, mountain, sport and cuisine come together in this paradise in Almería’s Levante region, 365 days a year.

In addition, the offline and online campaign will reach television screens through the sponsorship of the weather forecast on 7tv, Murcia regional television, and Castilla-La Mancha television.

The 20-second ads will also be shown on Movistar TV and Canal Sur Televisión with the aim of reaching the greatest number of tourists. The image of Mojácar will also be projected on the Madrid Metro with six, four-metre advertising billboards. What’s more, there are plans for a massive advertising campaign on the Facebook and Instagram social networks and on the Google search engine, with a total reach of millions of people.

The campaign has an extensive photographic report, pieces of quality cinematographic video and the participation of professional actors and local residents. They include young people and children, and some Dutch residents who have been settled in Mojácar for four decades, as an indication of the attractions which Mojácar offers in all its aspects and for everyone.

To achieve this, a team of professionals worked for several days in the locations which play a starring role in the ads and the images.

It should be pointed out that the campaign is going to be divided into different groups of interest, such as families, young people, seniors, golf and water sports with the aim of demonstrating a varied and quality offer.

The campaign will begin in the coming days via all the media. The hope is that it will have a major impact in terms of replays, reach and visits.