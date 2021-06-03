Henderson and de Boinville Mill Green and Quickbuck Worcester double bid





By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville link up at Worcester on Saturday with Mill Green (1.45) and Quickbuck (3.30) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info. El Borracho (2.55) trained by Harry Skelton is also noted at the West Midlands track.

Sir Michael Stoute saddles Degree (6.15) under Richard Kingscote at Lingfield Park tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Ralph Beckett trained Amber Dew (6.45) and Mick Channon trained Steel An Icon (8.15) are also noted.

At Chepstow’s evening meeting Saffie Osborne rides Bellavarde (6.30), Eve Johnson Houghton saddles Gambon (8.00) and David Simcock saddles Eltham Palace, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

WORCESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Mill Green. 2.20 Mr Mafia (ew) 6-1. 2.55 El Borracho. 3.30 Quickbuck. 4.05 Shentri. 5.00 Papa Tango Charly. 5.35 Neetside (ew) 8-1.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.45 Dove Divine (ew) 10-1. 6.15 Degree. 6.45 Amber Dew. 7.15 Maxine. 7.45 Angel On High. 8.15 Steel An Icon. 8.45 Arabescato.

CHEPSTOW fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 6.00 Aguerooo. 6.30 Bellavarde. 7.00 Hattie C. 7.30 Tawaafaq (ew) 10-1. 8.00 Gambon. 8.30 Scrappy Jack. 9.00 Eltham Palace.

LISTOWEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Admiral D. 1.50 Irish Chief. 2.25 Mudawy (ew) 15-2. 3.00 San Martino. 3.35 Pride Of Pimlico (ew) 13-2. 4.10 Ablah. 4.40 Brightburn. 5.10 Ahandfulofsummers.

