Aidan O’Brien-Bolshoi Ballet ninth Derby Epsom bid .





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Bolshoi Ballet (4.30) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info goes to post as 6-5 favourite in a bid to land a ninth Derby at Epsom on Saturday for the Ballydoyle maestro.

The Group 1 Cazoo Derby over 1m 4f saw O’Brien initially enter eight horses in the Classic, with High Definition notably missing.

“A little extra time definitely won’t do him any harm. High Definition and Bolshoi Ballet are getting a shot for the first time at a Derby each. That’s not to say that the horse from Epsom – Bolshoi Ballet – wouldn’t come back to the Curragh as well.

“We think High Definition is very versatile, we don’t think it’s a track thing. We think he’s a very good horse.

“It was to give the two of them a chance until they have to meet. The Irish Derby is a very important race, as is the Derby at Epsom,” said O’Brien.

Ryan Moore rides Bolshoi Ballet, son of Galileo, having put an impressive Derby trial win in the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud at Leopardstown, with Epsom rival and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney finishing fourth.

“We don’t ever put Ryan under any pressure but everything has gone well with Bolshoi Ballet.

“They’re two fine, big horses. High Definition is probably a longer horse, a little more scopey, and Bolshoi Ballet is more compact – it’s very hard to overlook Bolshoi Ballet, said O’Brien.

Charlie Appleby trained Hurricane Lane (8-1) ridden by William Buick is selected each-way.

O’Brien added: “Sir Lamorak will go to Royal Ascot, probably for the King Edward VII. Kyprios will go there as well for the Queen’s Vase.

“Van Gogh will head to France for the Prix du Jockey Club with St Mark’s Basilica.”

Frankie Dettori rides John Leeper, trained by Ed Dunlop, with Adam Kirby having been prior booked.

“Frankie was the first choice and was approached quite a while ago, but he has been riding a lot for Aidan in England, and that was going to happen – until the bolt out of the blue from Ballydoyle,” said Dunlop.

“There are no negatives with Frankie riding in the Derby and the horse’s work is all done now.

“He’s done everything we’ve wanted him to do so far, and touch wood, everything is going well going into the race.

“The news came a bit out of the blue, but once Mrs Patino heard, she was very keen and instructed us to see if Frankie was available.”

Cazoo Group One Derby betting: 6-5 Bolshoi Ballet, 6-1 Mac Swiney, 7-1 John Leeper, Mohaafeth, 15-2 High Definition, 9-1 Hurricane Lane, 12-1 Third Realm, 25-1 One Ruler, Van Gogh, Youth Spirit, 33-1 Adayar, Lone Eagle, Sir Lamorak, Southern Lights, 40-1 Bar.

EPSOM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 King Frankel. 2.35 Maamara. 3.10 Maximal. 3.45 Ornate (ew) 11-1. 4.30 Bolshoi Ballet; Hurricane Lane (ew) 8-1. 5.15 Group One Power. 5.50 Barbill (ew) 12-1.

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Boonie. 2.15 Caballero. 2.50 Titan Rock (ew) 11-2. 3.25 Dhushan. 4.00 Chocoya (ew) 6-1. 4.55 Cowboy Soldier. 5.30 Iconic Belle.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Sir Charles Punch (ew) 5-1. 1.55 Gorgeous Star. 2.30 Hasty Sailor. 3.05 Albert Camus. 3.40 Oz Legend (ew) 8-1. 4.15 Mahale. 4.50 Air To Air.

HEXHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Hats Off To Larry. 1.30 Snowed In. 2.05 Fitzroy. 2.40 Koi Dodville. 3.15 Oscar Ceremony (ew) 6-1. 3.50 Sheriff Garrett. 4.45 Holme Abbey. 5.20 King Golan.

