By Andrew Atkinson

Villarreal Europa League final medal winner Moi Gomez is spending time in his home town Rojales on the Costa Blanca with his family reflecting on his childhood dream after defeating Manchester United in a dramatic penalty shootout.

“It has been a fantastic sensation what I have lived in these past few days,” said Gomez.

“The team has made history after trying for a few years for an important victory – and finally we have done it,” said Gomez.

“When you are a child you dream of things like that – to win a very important title,” said attacking midfielder Gomez, 26, who joined Villarreal in a move from Alicante CF in 2010, aged 16.

Gomez who, was a product of the CD Thader Academy and who the ground is named after, left Villarreal in a move to Sporting Gijon in 2016, returning in 2019 in a €1.3m transfer, signing a four year contract, said: “After a lot of hard work and sacrifice the dream becomes a reality.”

A spokesperson from Rojales Town Hall said: “From the Town Hall of Rojales, representing all the reds, we convey all our sincere congratulations to Moi Gomez on the great success achieved in conquering the Europa League.”

Gomez, who celebrates his birthday on June 23, paid respects to his home town Rojales.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ for your love and support,” said

Gomez, who lifted the Europa League Cup and picked up a winner’s medal in Gdansk after a penalty shootout 11-10 win after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Spain and Manchester United keeper, Elche CF supporter David De Gea’s missed penalty decided the Europa Cup winner’s.

“I am back in Rojales – enjoying the holidays with the family.

“I am very proud – and wherever I go I take Rojales around the world with me,” said Gomez.