Tragedy has hit the world of local football again as an assistant referee collapsed and died on Sunday evening during his warm up prior to the match between Montecasillas and San Ginés de la Jara de Primera Autonómica, as reported by the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia.

Although a SUAP ambulance travelled to the ground, and despite paramedics practicing resuscitation manoeuvres, they could do nothing to save the young referee’s life.