



The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion have welcomed the Reverend Andrew Rea as their new Branch Chaplain, following the impending move back to the UK of Reverend Terry Baxter.

Andrew came to ordination as an Anglican priest towards the end of his working career. He has experienced many Christian denominations and was a Methodist lay minister in England, Norway and Argentina. In Argentina he worked with Mapuche Indians for the Norwegian Methodist Church.

He has been a probation officer and lead child protection trainer for Lancashire County Council. Andrew describes himself as ‘not your usual vicar’. His autobiography Holy Inadequate (available on Amazon) explains what he means by this and is an interesting, humorous account of how to get things wrong!

He is a playwright and author, his latest publication (June 2021) Death’s Final Wicket is a spy thriller. He contributes every month to a magazine and has been on the radio.

Andrew and his wife Jean came to Spain in 2012. They live in Calasparra, Murcia where they have started a retreat centre for those who need quiet time in their busy lives. The Olive Grove Retreat is set in beautiful olive groves and offers peace with time for reflection. Andrew produces weekly worship videos with Jean and two members of the Team at the Retreat which have been well viewed during lockdown. Combining uplifting music, prayer and a short message.

At the age of 74, Andrew says his life is just beginning! He likes to view the olive groves and mountains, appreciating the beauty and trying to work out the meaning of life and what lies ahead. In the light of past experiences and mistakes. And try to make some sense of the distressing world news that continually hits us all.