Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 2 June, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 02 June 2021

Irish Lotto Results

12 14 22 25 26 40 33

Plus 1 Lotto Results

05 11 17 19 46 47 38

Plus 2 Lotto Results

13 17 22 33 34 35 12

Saturday 05 June 2021



Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 Match 5 plus Bonus Match 5 Match 4 plus Bonus Match 4 Match 3 plus Bonus Match 3 Match 2 plus Bonus €3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €1,000,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €5,000.00 Match 5 €500.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €50.00 Match 4 €20.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €10.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €250,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €2,500.00 Match 5 €250.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €25.00 Match 4 €10.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €5.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

How to play the Irish Lotto