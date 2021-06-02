



Next Saturday 5th June, The Costa Blanca Rugby Sevens Women’s team will compete at Guadalajara Sevens in Spain.

They will compete against Women’s Teams from all over Spain

VRAC VALLADOLID

UNIVERSIDAD SEVILLA

VIATOR COSTA BLANCA

PINGUINAS BURGOS

JABATAS

LES ABELLES VALENCIA

LA UNICA NAVARRA

The tournament will start at 12.00 until 6.00 pm. Non stop rugby. Estadio Fuente la Niña, Guadalajara

Free entrance

You can watch streaming at Facebook RUGBY FEMENINO

Tournament sponsors by Ayuntamiento de Guadalajara and Club de Rugby de Guadalajara

Good luck to our team VIATOR COSTA BLANCA WOMEN, coached by FERNANDO RAMIRO DEL VALLE and sponsored by VIATOR, sport clothes

We hope this Sevens will be a success and next Season a New National League Women’s Rugby Sevens tournament will start in Spain.