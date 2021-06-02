Next Saturday 5th June, The Costa Blanca Rugby Sevens Women’s team will compete at Guadalajara Sevens in Spain.
They will compete against Women’s Teams from all over Spain
VRAC VALLADOLID
UNIVERSIDAD SEVILLA
VIATOR COSTA BLANCA
PINGUINAS BURGOS
JABATAS
LES ABELLES VALENCIA
LA UNICA NAVARRA
The tournament will start at 12.00 until 6.00 pm. Non stop rugby. Estadio Fuente la Niña, Guadalajara
Free entrance
You can watch streaming at Facebook RUGBY FEMENINO
Tournament sponsors by Ayuntamiento de Guadalajara and Club de Rugby de Guadalajara
Good luck to our team VIATOR COSTA BLANCA WOMEN, coached by FERNANDO RAMIRO DEL VALLE and sponsored by VIATOR, sport clothes
We hope this Sevens will be a success and next Season a New National League Women’s Rugby Sevens tournament will start in Spain.