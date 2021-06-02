



Specsavers Ópticas are committed to nurturing talent and helping local Guardamar residents pursue a career in optometry.

Colleagues are currently celebrating the success of optical assistant Michael Olsson, who has secured his optical assistant diploma from the Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO).

Store director, Lisa James, says: ‘We enjoy developing local talent, training and inspiring the next generation of optometrists and we’re very proud of Michael for receiving his diploma while working full time in store. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication. He has now started a three-year course,to become a qualified dispensing optician via distance learning.’

Michael had worked in real estate and as a gym instructor before looking for a change in career. He has now been working for Specsavers Ópticas for two years.

Michael explains: ‘I wanted a change in career and knew of the Specsavers brand so decided to apply. Thanks to this job I have discovered a love for the world of optics. I am very happy to be a qualified optical assistant and am excited to continue my studies to become a dispensing optician.’

Lisa, Michael and the rest of the team are committed to helping the community in Guardamar protect their vision and identify any health issues which may damage the eyes and lead to sight loss. Staff at the store speak English, Spanish and German, and can support customers in their own language, while using the latest optical technology.

Annual eye tests are free at Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar. To book your test call 965 083 273 or visit www.specsavers.es.