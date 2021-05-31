



Welcome back petanca to Orihuela Costa. We have missed you during the last year.

Missed being outside, playing with friends, the league and competition matches.

Both the Torrevieja and Sunshine Leagues are well into the Spring/Summer season. Summer of 2020 and Winter of 2020/2021 having been completely cancelled due to covid. Luckily most of the players here did not catch it and have now had their 2 jabs. So all happy to meet and greet other people but NO hugging yet.

It is fair to say that some teams have fallen by the wayside, some have had to find new pistes to use and some have recruited new members. We are all getting back to normal as good as we can.

The Monday Torrevieja League currently consists of 8 teams. 6 from the bar Dominos plus Pumas and Rojales Thader. It would be great if other teams joined the league for Winter. We sure have fun but do take the game competitively.

At the time of writing Domino McCoys head the leader board with Domino Genesis holding the column up.

The Sunshine League has 4 divisions with 27 teams spilt between them.

The current leaders are Division 1 Rocajuna 1 – Division 2 Europea – Division 3 Falcons – Division 4 Laguna Rosa Bandits

The photos are of Domino Dolphins after losing a match 4 games to 3 and enjoying a well earned after match drink afterwards.

If you are interested in learning to play petanca, then go along to a local club and have a chat, you will be most welcome.