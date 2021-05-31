



Rojales, Fulgencio and Santa Pola Óptica Óptima group robbed of €100,000 designer sunglasses

By Andrew Atkinson

Rojales, San Fulgencio and Santa Pola Óptica Óptima group have been robbed of €100,000 of designer sunglasses in the last four months.

The latest incident was on May 22 in the El Puente shopping centre in Rojales. Money has also been taken in the incidents with damage to premises caused.

At the Óptica Óptima store La Marina urbanization in San Fulgencio €30,000 of sunglasses were stolen in May.

At Santa Pola Gran Alacant shopping centre €35,000 of designer sunglasses were stolen in February.

Investigations are ongoing by The Civil Guard. The Óptica Óptima group has 20 shops in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia.