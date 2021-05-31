



Quote: ‘We will continue working to get ahead and leave no one behind’ – Mayor Butron

By Andrew Atkinson

Since the 2019 elections PSOE win, with Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron returning the best historical results, little did we all know what the future held with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the worst Dana’s on record.

“What we did not expect was a Dana and a health and social crisis that has made us change our way of facing the future,” said Mayor Butron.

The Gota Fria flooding caused devastation throughout the Vega Baja regions – with some people losing their lives, homes and personal belongings – in what was the biggest to hit Spain in 140 years.

Over 3,500 people were evacuated from their homes in the Vega Baja as the River Segura burst its banks.

More than 80 roads were closed, including the AP7 motorway in Pilar de la Horadada, one of 11 main networks.

Pedro Sanchez (pictured) visited Orihuela and Los Alcazares amongst the worst areas affected by floods.

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea donated €200,000 to the Gota Fria Disaster Fund in 2019.

Born in Madrid, De Gea has strong links to the area, his father having been born in Redovan and brought up in Orihuela, two of the municipalities that were worst hit by the floods.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis followed, that has seen us witness the terrible deaths of loved ones and others who have suffered during the last 16 months, along with hundreds of thousands of job losses.

“We will continue working to get ahead and leave no one behind,” said Mayor Butron.

The ongoing battle against the coronavirus outbreak lead to a vaccination programme across Spain, with Los Montesinos amongst those acting in a caring manner that saw disinfection spraying of the town to safeguard the population.

Active measures by the Ayunmiento has seen COVID-19 cases reduced to zero in recent weeks.

“Thanks to the team that accompanies me and to all the people who make it possible,” said Mayor Butron.

“Thank you for your love and respect. I am grateful,” he added.