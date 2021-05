The National Sports Council has confirmed the Spanish Handball tournament ‘Arena 1000 Playas de Orihuela’ will be held on La Zenia Beach from 25-27 June. The announcement was made in Madrid last week.

Meanwhile local entertainer Steve Spit BEM has been appointed as a Patron to the Samaritans in Spain. Stevie said that he was extremely honoured to be involved in a charity that is looking after the well being of the English speaking community in Spain.

Main image by OHT Vega Baja