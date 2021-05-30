



REDOVAN CF – 1 CD THADER – 4

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Following a couple of bad results, the threat of relegation had once again become a possibility for Thader. Not anymore though, for Saturday’s emphatic local derby victory over at Redovan, has all but secured another season of Preferente division football. Thader now sit in 9th place on 29 points, and with only 3 games left to play, safety is all but guaranteed.

It’s been a good week for the town of Rojales. Villarreal’s dramatic penalty shootout triumph over Man Utd, saw them not only lift the UEFA Europa cup, but put Rojales born Moi Gomez firmly on the map. Starting his career as a 10-year-old at Thader, Moi has gradually risen to fame and fortune, and they’ve even named his home town football stadium after him!

There was also a visit to Friday’s training session by former academy player, Xavi Simon, now with PSG, along with his brother Faustino, who plays in Holland, and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

For the opening period of the first half, it looked odds on that Thader’s poor run would continue, as at times their goal mouth lead a charmed life. Alberto picked up a knock on 6 mins, requiring Berni to enter the fray, just in time to witness Redovan’s Pablo shoot across the face of goal.

However, they successfully rode the storm, then against the run of play, took the lead on 25 mins. A delightful cross from the left by Ruben found Quino at the near post, resulting in the big striker side footing the ball home from close range. Shortly afterwards, Javi found himself 1 on 1 with hosts keeper Rosi, but a goal bound effort was denied by outstretched legs.

Goal number 2 did eventually arrive on 34 mins. Quino muscled his way into robbing an opponent, before squaring the ball to Dani Lucas, who made no mistake from the edge of the box. It then got all a bit silly, as first Quino then his boss Raul Mora, received a card to match their shirts, along with 3 Redovan players for varying offences.

When a long ball was pumped into the edge of Thader’s box on 52 mins, it seemed that Sergio would make a routine punch to clear the danger, but alas the inconsistent keeper allowed Chispa to get in a header, which sailed into an empty net.

Instead of dropping their heads, the men in yellow restored their 2-goal advantage almost immediately. Quino seized upon a loose ball, before beating Rosi with an inch perfect shot just inside the far post, for his 10th goal of the season. On the hour mark, Sergio did well to prevent a goal bound effort from Breno, as Redovan were stirred into action.

They came close again 6 mins later, this time it was Alvaro who headed wide. A good team build up on 77 mins, led to Dani Lucas finding Fran, who from 20 yards picked his spot before firing home his sides 4th goal of the day.

The late introduction of 3 Thader substitutes maintained the status quo, and apart from a Lloyd goal line clearance deep into stoppage time, the visitors were never really troubled for the remainder of the match. Having berated match officials in recent weeks, I feel it only fair to complement the trio on their sensible and competent approach to the game.

There’s plenty of action coming up at Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, for football starved fans next week.

First up is a visit from lowly Santa Pola on Wednesday (ko 8.30pm), when Moi himself will be in attendance, then on Sunday at the normal time of 11.30am, Novelda will make the long trip south.