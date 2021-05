Last weekend the Time Out Bar in San Javier launched their Derby Raffle 2021 in aid of the Royal British Legion.

Helping them celebrate the event to a packed Saturday night house, including local RBL President Graham and his wife Sandy, were the wonderful ABBA Elite

Tickets for the RBL raffle can be purchased anytime at the Time Out Bar, San Javier with the main draw taking place on Derby Day, Saturday June 5th at 6 pm.