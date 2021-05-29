New Tourist routes announced for all tastes





Orihuela’s Department of Tourism has announced details of the tourist routes that will be organised in Orihuela and on the coast during June, from the most mysterious historical visits to a relaxing walk along the beach.

One highlights will be on Monday 21st, when we will enjoy the longest day of the year on the ‘Summer Solstice’ route that will leave, at 6:30 pm, from the Orihuela City Tourist Office.

However, routes will start the first Saturday of the month in Modernist Orihuela, with visits to many of its buildings dating back to the early twentieth century.

On Sunday 6th, there will be an early start as we launch ourselves into the adventure of the ‘Nordic Walking route to the Rincón de Bonanza Recreational Area’. See you at 9 in the morning, in the Plaza del Carmen and do not forget in your backpack including water, lunch, a hat and sunscreen because there will be a picnic at the end of the tour.

All of the June routes are shown alongside, all of which are absolutely free, but do remember that places are limited and you must reserve a place. To do this go to orihuelaturistica.es in the ‘Reservations’ section. If you have any questions or need more information, you can send a message through the WhatsApp instant messaging to 673 836 385.